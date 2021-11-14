Standard bearers lower their standards at the start of the two minutes of silence during the Hartlepool Remembrance Day parade. Picture by FRANK REID

14 pictures as Hartlepool pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people gathered in the centre of Hartlepool as the town held its first public Remembrance Sunday parade and service for two years following 2020’s Covid-enforced absence.

The Victory Square event followed a series of tributes across town since Armistice Day on November 11. They included the bathing of war memorials in red light on Thursday and players, officials and spectators observing an impeccable silence before Hartlepool United’s Friday evening home game with Newport County at The Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Solemn words

The Reverend Cannon Norman Shave says prayers during the Hartlepool Remembrance Day parade. Picture by FRANK REID

2. The Last Post

The Last Post is played. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Paying his respects

A veterans on parade. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Civic presence

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and her husband Cllr Dennis Loynes. Picture by FRANK REID

