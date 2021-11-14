Watch as Hartlepool shows its appreciation during Remembrance Sunday parade
Hartlepool showed its appreciation at the end of four days of tributes to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.
After 2020’s annual commemorations were curtailed due to pandemic restrictions, hundreds of people were present Sunday’s public service at the town’s Victory Square war memorial.
The service was conducted by the civic chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, and attended by civic leaders including the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and her husband, Councillor Dennis Loynes.
Cllr Loynes said: “We owe a tremendous debt to generations of local service men and women for the sacrifices they have made and the bravery and dedication they have shown."
A host of veterans and armed forces organisations were also represented with the public showing their gratitude with continuous applause as the traditional parade marched along Victoria Road.
A similar service and parade were also held at Headland War Memorial.
Sunday’s events followed a series of tributes over the previous 72 hours since Thursday’s Armistice Day.
War memorials in Victory Square, the Headland and Seaton Carew were bathed in red light on Thursday evening.
Club officials and players then joined thousands of Hartlepool United football fans in observing an impeccable silence before Pools’s home game with Newport County on Friday evening at The Suit Direct Stadium.
Volunteers from the Hartlepool Field of Remembrance Project also spent Saturday placing more than 3,000 small cross with paper poppies near the Victory Square memorial.