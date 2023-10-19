14 pictures as Storm Babet reaches Hartlepool
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the town after Storm Babet crosses the Irish Sea and made its way across the country.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Persistent downpours are expected from Thursday evening through to Saturday night as well as heavy wind gusts.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid braved the wet weather on Thursday to capture its early impact on Hartlepool.
