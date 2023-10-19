News you can trust since 1877
Storm Babet causes havoc across the region.

14 pictures as Storm Babet reaches Hartlepool

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the town after Storm Babet crosses the Irish Sea and made its way across the country.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST

Persistent downpours are expected from Thursday evening through to Saturday night as well as heavy wind gusts.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid braved the wet weather on Thursday to capture its early impact on Hartlepool.

For more information, read When will Storm Babet reach Hartlepool and how long will it stay?

Storm Babet hits off the coast at The Headland.

1. Dramatic

Storm Babet hits off the coast at The Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Drivers are having to contend with large areas of surface rain due to heavy downpours.

2. Flooding has begun

Drivers are having to contend with large areas of surface rain due to heavy downpours. Photo: Frank Reid

A very cold and wet walk.

3. Wet walks

A very cold and wet walk. Photo: Frank Reid

Drivers are having to be extra cautious on the roads today.

4. Entering the splash zone

Drivers are having to be extra cautious on the roads today. Photo: Frank Reid

