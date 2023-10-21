Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But how much longer will Storm Babet – which brought with it persistent rainfall and 50 miles per hour gusts – remain in town?

Not long, thankfully, is the answer predicted by experts at the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a yellow wind warning is still in place for the town and surrounding area, wind speeds are expected to ease this morning from around 20 miles per hour to 11 miles per hour.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foam from the turbulent North Sea gathers at the Headland during Storm Babet.

The rain too is likely to disappear by mid-morning and there is even a chance of sunshine at around 3pm on Saturday.

Sunday is also expected to be dry and sunny with another dry day anticipated on Monday.

But don’t pack those wellies and waterproofs away just yet.

Tuesday is expected to be another wet one with wind speeds reaching back up to 30 miles per hour.