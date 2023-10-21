When will Storm Babet finally leave Hartlepool?
and live on Freeview channel 276
But how much longer will Storm Babet – which brought with it persistent rainfall and 50 miles per hour gusts – remain in town?
Not long, thankfully, is the answer predicted by experts at the Met Office.
While a yellow wind warning is still in place for the town and surrounding area, wind speeds are expected to ease this morning from around 20 miles per hour to 11 miles per hour.
The rain too is likely to disappear by mid-morning and there is even a chance of sunshine at around 3pm on Saturday.
Sunday is also expected to be dry and sunny with another dry day anticipated on Monday.
But don’t pack those wellies and waterproofs away just yet.
Tuesday is expected to be another wet one with wind speeds reaching back up to 30 miles per hour.