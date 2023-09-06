News you can trust since 1877
15 pictures of people enjoying the summer sun in Hartlepool on Wonderful Wednesday

Hartlepool people have continued to enjoy the late summer sun as Terrific Tuesday turned into Wonderful Wednesday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST

September’s summer days are likely to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures expected to be in their early 20s.

The Hartlepool Mail’s audio visual editor, Frank Reid, photographed even more people today enjoying the sun.

Terrific Tuesday pictures can be found here.

Debbie and Mark Alwdlie are enjoying the beach with their granddaughter Amelia in Seaton Carew.

1. Family day out

Debbie and Mark Alwdlie are enjoying the beach with their granddaughter Amelia in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid

Ian Taylor is having fun in the sun this afternoon in Seaton Carew.

2. All smiles

Ian Taylor is having fun in the sun this afternoon in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid

Maurice Goldbrough enjoys his convertible in Seaton this afternoon.

3. Looking cool

Maurice Goldbrough enjoys his convertible in Seaton this afternoon. Photo: Frank Reid

What better place to read a good book than at the beach?

4. Book club

What better place to read a good book than at the beach? Photo: Frank Reid

