15 pictures of people enjoying the summer sun in Hartlepool on Wonderful Wednesday
Hartlepool people have continued to enjoy the late summer sun as Terrific Tuesday turned into Wonderful Wednesday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
September’s summer days are likely to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures expected to be in their early 20s.
The Hartlepool Mail’s audio visual editor, Frank Reid, photographed even more people today enjoying the sun.
