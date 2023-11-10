Hartlepool residents were invited to a housing consultation at one of the town’s iconic landmarks this week after plans were proposed to turn the hotel into homes.

The public attended an open consultation at The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, to see planned proposals for the future of the hotel.

Plans include 41 one, two and three-bedroomed luxury apartments and duplex apartments that have been designed by Acland Homes to reflect the character of the 154-year-old hotel and its neighbouring properties.

Designers have split the properties into two blocks that have accessible parking for residents and a communal garden to the rear.

Design outlining what the properties may look like at the Staincliffe Hotel site.

Stephen Litherland, managing director of Acland Homes, said: “This is the first reaction we are going to get from the public. The first time these plans are going to be in the public domain.”

Stephen, a Hartlepool resident himself, added: “There is a lot of nostalgia here. A lot of people are attached.”

Acland Homes acquired The Staincliffe Hotel from Seaside Inns and anticipates that this development will bring new jobs and greater tourism to the area.

Speaking about the hotel, Jamie Allison, director of Acland Homes, said: “It is not as sustainable as it could be. If it was, people would have made a go at it.

"It has been left to rack and ruin.”

Local residents Jeff and Rosie Butterfield are among those who are sad to see The Staincliffe potentially disappear.

Rosie said: “It is sad that it is going to go and we can do nothing about it. We used to bring our kids here for Sunday lunch.”

Locals Billy and Wendy Leonard also came along to the consultation, intrigued to see what the future may hold for the prominent landmark.

Billy said: “If you take emotion out and look at the economic side, there is only so much money around to do anything.”

Wendy, who said she would love one of the sea view apartments, added: “I think it has had its day and it is time to move on.”