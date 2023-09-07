16 pictures of people enjoying the summer sun in Hartlepool on Tremendous Thursday
Hartlepool people have continued to enjoy the late summer sun as Wonderful Wednesday turned into Tremendous Thursday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
September’s summer days are likely to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures expected to be in their early 20s.
The Hartlepool Mail’s audio visual editor, Frank Reid, photographed even more people out and about, enjoying the sun on the Headland today.
