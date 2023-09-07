News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Fun in the sun.Fun in the sun.
Fun in the sun.

16 pictures of people enjoying the summer sun in Hartlepool on Tremendous Thursday

Hartlepool people have continued to enjoy the late summer sun as Wonderful Wednesday turned into Tremendous Thursday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST

September’s summer days are likely to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures expected to be in their early 20s.

The Hartlepool Mail’s audio visual editor, Frank Reid, photographed even more people out and about, enjoying the sun on the Headland today.

Wonderful Wednesday pictures can be found here.

Debs Henderson can't wait to get out on her paddle board at the Headland.

1. Time for some fun in the sun

Debs Henderson can't wait to get out on her paddle board at the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Jon Leece keeps cool with a can of pop at the Headland.

2. Staying hydrated

Jon Leece keeps cool with a can of pop at the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Cathie Eddowes enjoys the view from the Headland.

3. Taking in the view

Cathie Eddowes enjoys the view from the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Derek Weedall listens into his radio at the Headland.

4. Listening in

Derek Weedall listens into his radio at the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail