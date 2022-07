The annual event, in aid of Cancer Research, raised more than £28,000 as a pink wave of runners flooded the town in support of a good cause.

There was a 5k and a 10k race, with 90-year-old Mary Thomson, who lost her son to cancer, starting the 5k run at Coronation Drive.

Our photographer Kevin Brady captured some special moments during the event – see them in the gallery below.

Race for Life returned in Hartlepool on Sunday, July 3.

Runner waves at the camera during the Race for Life in Hartlepool on Sunday, July 3.

Left to right: Emily Benvib, Julie Brown and Christine Noble at the Race for Life.

10k race winner Charlotte Perkins crossing the finishing line on Sunday, July 3.