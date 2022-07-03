More than 400 runners set off from Coronation Drive on the promenade on Sunday, July 3, flooding the town in a sea of pink.

The event included a 10k and 5k race, with more than 80 braving the 10k run.

Organisers have described the atmosphere on the day as “amazing”, with over £28,000 raised for Cancer Research.

Hartlepool, Race for Life's 5K winner Grace Wood

Event Manager James Sullivan said: "It was amazing. The weather was really kind to us.

"People were lining the road, clapping and cheering the participants on. It was a really, really good atmosphere.”

The 5k race was started by 90-year-old Mary Thomson and her daughter.

Mary, who lost her son to cancer, also got on stage ahead of the 5k run and donated £300 to the charity.

The start of the 5k race on Sunday, July 3.

"Mary has just had her 90th birthday. She got up on stage and presented a check for her birthday money of £300 that she had raised,” James said.

He added: “She was dancing when behind the stage when the Skinnypigs were doing their warm up. She was really enjoying it.”

It was the second time Hartlepool hosted the Race for Life since the pandemic.

The event returned in October 2021 after getting cancelled in 2020, when supporters were invited to hold their own run at home instead.

Over 250 runners joined the race last year, braving the windy weather conditions, and some social distancing measures were in place.

This year’s event has seen the return of pre-run warm ups, and an even more amazing atmosphere.

"It’s great to have the warm ups back this year and just everybody together so nobody has to stand too far apart if they don’t want to,” added James.

Race for Life was started over 25 years ago as a women-only event. It opened its doors for men to participate for the first time in 2019, and has raised nearly £500 million towards beating cancer over the past quarter of a century.