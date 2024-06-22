England fans pack the beer garden at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REIDEngland fans pack the beer garden at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID
England fans pack the beer garden at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID

17 fan-tastic photos of England supporters watching the Euro 2024 Denmark game in Hartlepool pubs

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Jun 2024, 21:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 09:36 BST
It might not seem as though it is coming home after the England men’s dour football draw against Denmark.

But, as these pictures from Frank Reid show, Poolies still enjoyed themselves – in the main – while watching the Euro 2024 clash on giant television screens in Hartlepool pubs.

The match made for uncomfortable viewing at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Fright night

The match made for uncomfortable viewing at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REIDPhoto: Frank Reid

Just some of our photos of England fans watching the Euro 2024 clash with Denmark in Hartlepool pubs.

2. MixCollage-20-Jun-2024-09-43-PM-5041.jpg

Just some of our photos of England fans watching the Euro 2024 clash with Denmark in Hartlepool pubs.Photo: Other 3rd Party

Sonny Williams, one, watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID.

3. Sonny lad

Sonny Williams, one, watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID.Photo: Frank Reid

England fans watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Nervous faces

England fans watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REIDPhoto: Frank Reid

