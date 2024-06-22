17 fan-tastic photos of England supporters watching the Euro 2024 Denmark game in Hartlepool pubs

But, as these pictures from Frank Reid show, Poolies still enjoyed themselves – in the main – while watching the Euro 2024 clash on giant television screens in Hartlepool pubs.
1. Fright night
The match made for uncomfortable viewing at The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REIDPhoto: Frank Reid
2. MixCollage-20-Jun-2024-09-43-PM-5041.jpg
Just some of our photos of England fans watching the Euro 2024 clash with Denmark in Hartlepool pubs.Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Sonny lad
Sonny Williams, one, watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REID.Photo: Frank Reid
4. Nervous faces
England fans watching the game against Denmark in The Raby Arms. Picture by FRANK REIDPhoto: Frank Reid