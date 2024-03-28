Looking for something to do over the Easter holidays? Then look no further.Looking for something to do over the Easter holidays? Then look no further.
Looking for something to do over the Easter holidays? Then look no further.

17 fun-packed family days out in and around Hartlepool over the Easter holidays

From Easter egg hunts and bouncy castles to a pirate-themed exhibition and tractor rides, there’s plenty to do in Hartlepool over the Easter holidays.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT

Here are some activities in and around Hartlepool that are perfect for the kids this Easter.

This interactive museum boasts the globe's oldest floating British warship - the HMS Trincomalee - and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition, but also has a range of fun Easter activities for children to enjoy. These include egg hunts, craft sessions and Easter stories.

1. The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Marina Way

Photo: Frank Reid

The Owton Lodge has plenty of Easter fun planned including egg hunting and basket decorating. Kids can also tuck into a special Easter bunny bundle that includes a kid's meal, drink, activity pack and Malteaser bunny.

2. Owton Lodge, Stockton Road

Photo: Frank Reid

RSPB Saltholme has a number of Easter activities from March 23 until April 14, including pond dipping, activity trails and an Easter egg hunt.

3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

Photo: Frank Reid

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only remaining First World War battlefield in the UK, and commemorates the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in December 1914.

4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace, the Headland

Photo: Frank Reid

