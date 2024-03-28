Here are some activities in and around Hartlepool that are perfect for the kids this Easter.
1. The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Marina Way
This interactive museum boasts the globe's oldest floating British warship - the HMS Trincomalee - and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition, but also has a range of fun Easter activities for children to enjoy. These include egg hunts, craft sessions and Easter stories. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Owton Lodge, Stockton Road
The Owton Lodge has plenty of Easter fun planned including egg hunting and basket decorating. Kids can also tuck into a special Easter bunny bundle that includes a kid's meal, drink, activity pack and Malteaser bunny. Photo: Frank Reid
3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road
RSPB Saltholme has a number of Easter activities from March 23 until April 14, including pond dipping, activity trails and an Easter egg hunt. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace, the Headland
The Heugh Battery Museum is the only remaining First World War battlefield in the UK, and commemorates the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in December 1914. Photo: Frank Reid