19 pictures of Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip organised by Hartlepool Round Table

Hundreds of fun-loving dippers had a splashing time at this year’s Boxing Day Dip in Seaton Carew.

Around 350 people took the plunge for the 50th annual dip, which has been organised for the last few years by Hartlepool Round Table after it took over from the Hartlepool Lions.

Were you one of the people enjoying a splash in the sea, or the hundreds more who cheered them on?

Scroll on for a selection of photos of the dip taken by Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid.

1. Doggy paddle Lilly Stockton with dogs Ossie, Daisy and Pip before they took part in the dip. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Charge to the sea The first dippers running down the beach at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

3. Making a splash Dippers in the surf at Seaton. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Dippers taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID Wheelchair user Scott Robertson and fiends in the water. Photo: Frank Reid