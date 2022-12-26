Steph Phillips and Marcus Lamperd from Australia took part in the Boxing Day Dip. Picture by FRANK REID

The annual event was another huge success and saw a bumper crowd of more than 300 go into the sea.

It was the 50th annual dip with dippers receiving special gold-coloured wristbands for braving the 4C degree water.

People of all ages and abilities took part in the day which raised thousands of pounds for many good causes.

Bill Shurmer before taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

They came from just a stone’s throw away to the other side of the world, with many donning wacky and hilarious fancy dress.

The award for furthest travelled must surely go to 21-year-old Steph Phillps and her boyfriend Marcus Lamperd, from Queensland, Australia.

Steph, who is visiting family in Hartlepool for Christmas, said: "I’m used to 30, 35 degree heat in north Queensland so definitely haven’t done something like this before.”

Afterwards she said: “It was cold. I can’t feel my feet. But it was worth it.”

Harper with her mum Liz Metcalf before they take part in the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID

Bill Shurmer, 73, of defibrillator charity DS43, raised enough to buy a new machine at over £1,200 in his first dip.

He said: “It was relatively easy. The sun was shining so when you came out you got a bit of warmth.

"I would have no qualms doing it again.”

Nathan Adams, 29, was one of a number of people raising money for KR Dance School, in Stockton Road, where his six-year-old daughter Mia attends.

He wore a pink tutu, explaining: “My daughter does ballet so I thought I would represent that.”

First-time dipper Donna Hotham, 53, dressed in a sailor suit, was raising money for Hartlepool and East Durham Mind.

Donna, of Owton Manor, said: “I’ve wanted to do this for years but always had an excuse not to. But I couldn’t find one this year.”

Regarding her chosen charity she added: “I’ve used them a few times and just want to give something back.

"I think this year more than ever it’s in great need.”

Elizabeth Metcalf, from Seaton Carew, who went in with her two-year-old daughter Harper, said: “She did it on my back last year. It’s our Christmas tradition.”

Hartlepool Round Table chairman Peter Davies was delighted with the turnout and said it could be a record.