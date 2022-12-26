Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip 2022 could be a record say organisers as hundreds take to the beach
Boxing Day bathers blew away the Christmas cobwebs by taking part in Seaton Carew’s traditional festive dip.
The annual event was another huge success and saw a bumper crowd of more than 300 go into the sea.
It was the 50th annual dip with dippers receiving special gold-coloured wristbands for braving the 4C degree water.
People of all ages and abilities took part in the day which raised thousands of pounds for many good causes.
They came from just a stone’s throw away to the other side of the world, with many donning wacky and hilarious fancy dress.
The award for furthest travelled must surely go to 21-year-old Steph Phillps and her boyfriend Marcus Lamperd, from Queensland, Australia.
Steph, who is visiting family in Hartlepool for Christmas, said: "I’m used to 30, 35 degree heat in north Queensland so definitely haven’t done something like this before.”
Afterwards she said: “It was cold. I can’t feel my feet. But it was worth it.”
Bill Shurmer, 73, of defibrillator charity DS43, raised enough to buy a new machine at over £1,200 in his first dip.
He said: “It was relatively easy. The sun was shining so when you came out you got a bit of warmth.
"I would have no qualms doing it again.”
Nathan Adams, 29, was one of a number of people raising money for KR Dance School, in Stockton Road, where his six-year-old daughter Mia attends.
He wore a pink tutu, explaining: “My daughter does ballet so I thought I would represent that.”
First-time dipper Donna Hotham, 53, dressed in a sailor suit, was raising money for Hartlepool and East Durham Mind.
Donna, of Owton Manor, said: “I’ve wanted to do this for years but always had an excuse not to. But I couldn’t find one this year.”
Regarding her chosen charity she added: “I’ve used them a few times and just want to give something back.
"I think this year more than ever it’s in great need.”
Elizabeth Metcalf, from Seaton Carew, who went in with her two-year-old daughter Harper, said: “She did it on my back last year. It’s our Christmas tradition.”
Hartlepool Round Table chairman Peter Davies was delighted with the turnout and said it could be a record.
The total raised is expected to be confirmed in the new year.