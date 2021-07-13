Young England fans from Hartlepool proudly sport their colours.
20 photos of Hartlepool youngsters backing England's Euro 2020 heroes

The memories continue even though England’s Euro 2020 footballers sadly failed at the final hurdle.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:42 pm

Here are 20 more photographs of young England fans proudly sporting the team’s colours both before and after Sunday’s penalty shoot-out heartache against Italy. Our thanks to everyone who has sent us pictures. Read more: 29 photos of England fans in Hartlepool watching Euro 2020 final

1. Flying the flag

Six-year-old Vinnie Simpson.

2. Inseparable

Three-year-old Lucy-Ann and her doll.

3. Winning team

Thanks to Throston Primary School for this picture of pupils celebrating after England's semi-final success.

4. Four-midable

Happy Throston Primary School pupils.

