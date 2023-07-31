News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Soundwave Festival is a hit for Hartlepool.Soundwave Festival is a hit for Hartlepool.
Soundwave Festival is a hit for Hartlepool.

20 pictures of Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival as massive crowds gather to watch Bastille and other local acts

Seaton Carew was alive with the sound of music as thousands of people gathered for a venue’s first music festival.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

Internationally-renowned pop rock band Bastille took the time to fly to Hartlepool as part of their world tour to serenade the crowds with their global hits including Pompeii and Happier.

Local acts including Zela, Michael Rice, Finn Forster, Michael Gallagher, together with The Subways and the Futureheads also took to the stage.

The festival was organised by The Open Jar, in Coronation Drive, and featured alongside the hugely successful Clubland by the Sea on Friday.

Bastille takes to the stage at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach.

1. Hands up for Bastille

Bastille takes to the stage at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Fans watch the Futureheads perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach.

2. Dedicated fans

Fans watch the Futureheads perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
The Subways perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach.

3. All the sparkles

The Subways perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
The Futureheads perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach.

4. Looking cool

The Futureheads perform at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival at Seaton Reach. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton CarewClubland