20 pictures of Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival as massive crowds gather to watch Bastille and other local acts
Seaton Carew was alive with the sound of music as thousands of people gathered for a venue’s first music festival.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:40 BST
Internationally-renowned pop rock band Bastille took the time to fly to Hartlepool as part of their world tour to serenade the crowds with their global hits including Pompeii and Happier.
Local acts including Zela, Michael Rice, Finn Forster, Michael Gallagher, together with The Subways and the Futureheads also took to the stage.
The festival was organised by The Open Jar, in Coronation Drive, and featured alongside the hugely successful Clubland by the Sea on Friday.
Page 1 of 5