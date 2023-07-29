23 pictures of Clubland By The Sea in Hartlepool as big crowds enjoy top DJs and performers
Seaton promenade was buzzing with dance music fans as Clubland By The Sea came to Hartlepool.
Crowds of revellers flocked to the ticketed event on Friday to see some of the biggest ad best names in dance music.
The bill included Brit Award nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Ultrabeat, Micky Modelle, Love Inc and Flip N Fill.
The festival was organised by venue The Open Jar on Coronation Drive which is also organising the Soundwave Festival on Sunday, July 30, featuring a huge line up of bands and headlined by chart-toppers Bastille.
Mail photographer Frank Reid joined clubbers on Friday enjoying the atmosphere.
Page 1 of 6