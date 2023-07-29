News you can trust since 1877
Clubland by the Sea at Seaton Carew.
Clubland by the Sea at Seaton Carew.

23 pictures of Clubland By The Sea in Hartlepool as big crowds enjoy top DJs and performers

Seaton promenade was buzzing with dance music fans as Clubland By The Sea came to Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST

Crowds of revellers flocked to the ticketed event on Friday to see some of the biggest ad best names in dance music.

The bill included Brit Award nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Ultrabeat, Micky Modelle, Love Inc and Flip N Fill.

The festival was organised by venue The Open Jar on Coronation Drive which is also organising the Soundwave Festival on Sunday, July 30, featuring a huge line up of bands and headlined by chart-toppers Bastille.

Mail photographer Frank Reid joined clubbers on Friday enjoying the atmosphere.

Clubland by the Sea attracted big crowds. Pictures by FRANK REID.

1. Great turnout

Clubland by the Sea attracted big crowds. Pictures by FRANK REID.

Ready to have a good time at Clubland by the Sea.

2. Time to party

Ready to have a good time at Clubland by the Sea.

A group of friends pose for a picture at the event.

3. Good times

A group of friends pose for a picture at the event.

Fans enjoying the beats.

4. Hands in the air

Fans enjoying the beats.

