This time it is 1993, and what a year it was with a visit from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to officially open Hartlepool Marina.
There was lots more going on too to keep the Mail’s photographers busy with a particularly cold winter with heavy snow, a local band released a song to salute Hartlepool United and the town’s various theatrical groups put on more shows.
1. MixCollage-20-Sep-2024-02-28-PM-4976.jpg
Some of the stories that made headlines in the Hartlepool Mail in 1993. Photo: Mail
2. Giant snowball
Children at Throston Primary School make a huge snowball after a particularly heavy downfall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Throston School of Dance
Members of the Throston School of Dance put on an impressive display in December 1993, but can you remember the performance? Photo: Mail
4. Leek judging
From September 1993 judges Alan Lucas and John Strangeways look for a winner at the Hope and Anchor annual show in Greatham. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
