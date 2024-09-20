21 photos of Hartlepool in 1993 when Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh opened new Marina

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
We’re continuing our look back at life in Hartlepool in the 1990s courtesy of our archives.

This time it is 1993, and what a year it was with a visit from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to officially open Hartlepool Marina.

There was lots more going on too to keep the Mail’s photographers busy with a particularly cold winter with heavy snow, a local band released a song to salute Hartlepool United and the town’s various theatrical groups put on more shows.

See how many scenes and faces you remember? Read more: Life in Hartlepool in 2010

Some of the stories that made headlines in the Hartlepool Mail in 1993.

1. MixCollage-20-Sep-2024-02-28-PM-4976.jpg

Some of the stories that made headlines in the Hartlepool Mail in 1993. Photo: Mail

Children at Throston Primary School make a huge snowball after a particularly heavy downfall.

2. Giant snowball

Children at Throston Primary School make a huge snowball after a particularly heavy downfall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Members of the Throston School of Dance put on an impressive display in December 1993, but can you remember the performance?

3. Throston School of Dance

Members of the Throston School of Dance put on an impressive display in December 1993, but can you remember the performance? Photo: Mail

From September 1993 judges Alan Lucas and John Strangeways look for a winner at the Hope and Anchor annual show in Greatham.

4. Leek judging

From September 1993 judges Alan Lucas and John Strangeways look for a winner at the Hope and Anchor annual show in Greatham. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

