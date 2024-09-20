This time it is 1993, and what a year it was with a visit from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to officially open Hartlepool Marina.

There was lots more going on too to keep the Mail’s photographers busy with a particularly cold winter with heavy snow, a local band released a song to salute Hartlepool United and the town’s various theatrical groups put on more shows.

See how many scenes and faces you remember? Read more: Life in Hartlepool in 2010

1 . MixCollage-20-Sep-2024-02-28-PM-4976.jpg Some of the stories that made headlines in the Hartlepool Mail in 1993. Photo: Mail Photo Sales

2 . Giant snowball Children at Throston Primary School make a huge snowball after a particularly heavy downfall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

3 . Throston School of Dance Members of the Throston School of Dance put on an impressive display in December 1993, but can you remember the performance? Photo: Mail Photo Sales