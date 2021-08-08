21 pictures from parade day in Hartlepool as annual carnival ends with a bang

The Headland was buzzing with activity on Saturday, August 7 as the Hartlepool Carnival returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began last March.
As always, the highlight of the day was the grand fancy dress parade – which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to restrictions.
Despite the year-long delay, everyone appeared to be all smiles and enjoyed the 98th Hartlepool with organisers looking forward to the 100th staging of the event in the coming years.
Our photographer Kevin Brady was on hand to capture the day’s events – take a look through our gallery from this year’s Hartlepool Carnival Parade.