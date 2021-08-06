Hartlepool Carnival looking forward to festivities as grand parade returns after Covid

A great aerial picture of Murphy's funfair for Hartlepool Carnival on the Headland. Picture Bernadette Malcolomson.

The Headland will be buzzing with activity, entertainment and competitions on Saturday afternoon with the highlight being the grand fancy dress parade.

Organisers are keeping their fingers crossed for fine weather and a big turnout like in previous years.

It is after last year’s parade and carnival had to be cancelled because of Covid-19 and the lockdown.

A colourful float from a previous parade day.

Kevin Jones, a member of Hartlepool Carnival Committee, said: “Hopefully the weather stays dry and it’s a good turnout.

"There’s a lot of hard work gone into it. We kick off with the Nutty Slack Race at The Cosmopolitan to The Globe.

"This is our 98th year and we’re looking forward to the 100th in a couple of years time.”

The Nutty Slack Race sees competitors run while hauling a four-stone bag with prizes for first, second and third.

From midday the Town Square will be bouncing with live entertainment and attractions.

There will be a main stage with performances from talented youngsters from Miss Toni’s Academy, Kyle’s Dreams and Hartlepool Stage Society.

Look out also for Bubble Man, pony rides, and historical reenactors in Croft Gardens from 12.30pm.

The grand parade starts at 4pm prompt. Judging of the fancy dress including floats will take place from 2.45pm in the Putting Green.

There is a £300 first prize for the best float or vehicle and £100 for second.

And there are numerous walking individual and group categories with prizes of £30, £15, and £10 for first second and third in each.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes will ride in the parade on a horse drawn carriage.

Look out also for newly the carnival’s newly crowned Prince and Princess Luke Lupton and Summer Butterfield, both 12.

The Globe pub is supplying the horses and carriages.

Saturday also marks the last day of Murphy’s funfair on the Town Moor with dozens of thrilling rides and prize-giving stands.

A number of roads will be closed for the parade including Durham Street, High Street, Sandwell Chare, Northgate, and Middlegate.

The carnival committee thanked everyone in advance for their co-operation especially the residents.

