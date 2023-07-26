Preparations are well underway for two major music events taking place at Seaton Reach on Coronation Drive.

Clubland By The Sea will start the weekend of festivities on Friday, July 28, with a huge line up of acts set to perform on stage including Brit Award nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

The event will also see performances from Ultrabeat, Micky Modelle, Love Inc and Flip N Fill.

Festival organisers, By The Sea Leisure, from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson.

Bastille will then headline Seaton Carew’s Soundwave Festival on Sunday, July 30, where the English pop-rock band behind global hits Pompeii and Happier will be taking the stage.

A number of other local artists including Michael Gallagher, Finn Forster, Zela, Michael Rice and We Tibetans will also be performing.

Organisers have seen a surge in ticket sales in the run up to the weekend.

Event organiser and Open Jar owner, Joe Franks, said: “We have got the main stage with Bastille, The Subways and Futureheads and then local acts as well.

Bastille will headline Hartlepool's Soundwave festival on Sunday.

"But it is more than just a musical festival. We have a food festival; a comedy tent.

"It’s not just music, it is a whole day out.”

Spectators can also expect a light show, rides and a mini-festival village selling food and drink and official merchandise.

VIP ticket holders can also enjoy luxury toilets, a private bar and chill out area.

Joe Franks in front of the stage at Seaton Reach.

Mr Franks said: "There are a limited amount of tickets. It has had a little surge recently but people should get them soon because tickets won’t be available on the door.”

Proposals were first made to the council in February to create an outdoor space for entertainment activities such as live and recorded music, dance performances, plays and films.

The licence states that events can be held between 9am and 11.30pm, with hot food allowed to be served until closing and alcohol from noon until 11pm.