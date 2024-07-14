25 pictures as wet weather fails to dampen fundraisers' spirits at Hartlepool Alice Hospice Colour Run

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
Not even the wet summer weather could dampen the enthusiasm of participants in Hartlepool’s annual Colour Run.

Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the rain – as well as being covered in powdered paint – on Saturday morning to complete the 5k Seaton Carew course in aid of funding specialist services at the town’s Alice House Hospice.

Our thanks to everyone who took part on behalf of such a worthy cause. All pictures are by Frank Reid.

What a picture - or should that be painting?

1. Colour Run 2024

What a picture - or should that be painting? Photo: Frank Reid

Runners raise a smile.

2. Colour Run 2024

Runners raise a smile. Photo: Frank Reid

Fundraisers make their way along the sea front.

3. Colour Run 2024

Fundraisers make their way along the sea front. Photo: Frank Reid

Another member of the fundraising arm-y.

4. Colour Run 2024

Another member of the fundraising arm-y. Photo: Frank Reid

