Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the rain – as well as being covered in powdered paint – on Saturday morning to complete the 5k Seaton Carew course in aid of funding specialist services at the town’s Alice House Hospice.
Our thanks to everyone who took part on behalf of such a worthy cause. All pictures are by Frank Reid.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.