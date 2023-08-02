33 reminders of Hartlepool Carnival as event turns 100 this year
Go back in time with our retro photos of Hartlepool Carnival.
The annual event, first held in 1924, celebrates its 100th this year, with a dazzling firework display set to take place for the first time in its history on Friday, August 4.
There is more to look forward to with the spectacular parade, Murphy’s funfair, sand castle design and talent competition all featured in the programme.
But for now, remember carnivals past with in our photo gallery.
