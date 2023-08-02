News you can trust since 1877
Memories from the Headland Carnival across the years.
33 reminders of Hartlepool Carnival as event turns 100 this year

Go back in time with our retro photos of Hartlepool Carnival.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:19 BST

The annual event, first held in 1924, celebrates its 100th this year, with a dazzling firework display set to take place for the first time in its history on Friday, August 4.

There is more to look forward to with the spectacular parade, Murphy’s funfair, sand castle design and talent competition all featured in the programme.

But for now, remember carnivals past with in our photo gallery.

The carnival parade in 2008.

1. Fabulous memories from 2008

The carnival parade in 2008. Photo: TC

Croft womens lifeboat crew pictured at the 1932 Headland Carnival.

2. Back in time

Croft womens lifeboat crew pictured at the 1932 Headland Carnival. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

The Headland Carnival in 2004

3. All smiles in 2004

The Headland Carnival in 2004 Photo: TC

Did you attend the carnival back in 2007?

4. Carnival fun in 2007

Did you attend the carnival back in 2007? Photo: TC

