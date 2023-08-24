35 years ago today since Hartlepool United walloped Alex Ferguson's Manchester United 6-0

Not many football clubs can count a pre-season friendly as one of the proudest days in their history.
Wednesday, August 24, 1988
1. How were Pools and Manchester United doing back in 1988?
Marooned in the old Division Four for nearly 20 years, Pools had finished 16th under John Bird in 1987-88. Alex Ferguson, as he was plainly known at the time, had just led Manchester United to second place in Division One in his first full season in charge at Old Trafford. Surely a routine away win beckoned? Photo: National World
2. Had the clubs met before?
The clubs have only met once competitively to this day. Pools came mighty close to an FA Cup shock when they narrowly lost 4-3 to the legendary Busby Babes in a third-round clash at a packed Victoria Ground in January 1957. Photo: National World
3. So what happened on the night?
Pools won 6-0 with a hat-trick from Kevin Dixon and strikes from John Tinkler, Andy Toman and Simon Grayson. Photo: FR
4. How strong was the Manchester United team?
Strong enough. Norman Whiteside, Paul McGrath, Viv Anderson and Mike Duxbury - who was a change to the side listed in the match programme - were all seasoned internationals. Lee Sharpe and Mark Robins would later establish themselves as top-flight players. Photo: Other 3rd Party