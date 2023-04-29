In pictures: The history of Hartlepool United following club's relegation to the National League

Hartlepool United have been relegated to the non-league pyramid for the second time in just six years.
Here, on a sobering day for Pools and their loyal followers, we look back at significant milestones in the club’s 115-year history.
1. Early years
Formed in 1908, Hartlepools United were elected to the Football League in 1921 and competed in the Third Division North until Division Four was created in 1958. In 1957, pictured, they narrowly lost 4-3 to Manchester United's Busby Babes in the third round of the FA Cup before a record 17,246 crowd at the Victoria Ground. Photo: DP
2. The life of Brian
Repeatedly struggling at the bottom of the new Division Four, Pools gave a young Brian Clough his first job in management in 1965. He largely built the club's 1968 promotion side before winning the Division One title with both Derby County and Nottingham Forest as well as two European Cup finals with Forest. Photo: nop supplied
3. Promotion party
With Cough leaving for Derby County in 1967, it was replacement Gus McLean who piloted the club to their first promotion in 1968 after a 2-0 win at Swansea Town. A swift return to Division Four alas followed just 12 months later Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Six of the best
By now Hartlepool United, John Bird's Division Four side walloped a Manchester United squad team 6-0 in a 1988 pre-season friendly at the Vic. Alex Ferguson's team included international stars Paul McGrath, Vic Anderson and Norman Whiteside. Kevin Dixon scored a hat-trick past future Pools boss Chris Turner. Photo: FR