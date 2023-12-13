News you can trust since 1877
36 pictures of Hartlepool people out and about enjoying themselves

Hartlepool people have not let the winter weather prevent them from getting out and about.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Dec 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid caught up with many of them for these pictures as they were enjoying themselves around town.

Gary Powell looking over to the Headland from Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Enjoying the view

Gary Powell looking over to the Headland from Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Something catches the attention of Poppy during her walk with Amanda Powell in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Looking away

Something catches the attention of Poppy during her walk with Amanda Powell in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Nick Clennett waiting for his coffee at Starbucks, in Green Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Waiting patiently

Nick Clennett waiting for his coffee at Starbucks, in Green Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Christine Bujnowski striking a pose in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Striking a pose

Christine Bujnowski striking a pose in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

