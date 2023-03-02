News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool children have been celebrating their love of reading.

37 fabulous photos of Hartlepool children in fancy dress for World Book Day

Hartlepool children have pulled out all the stops to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

By Pamela Bilalova
2nd Mar 2023, 1:32pm
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:40pm

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on March 2.

Thanks to everyone who sent us their pictures and apologies to anyone whose photos we haven’t been able to use – there were simply too many for us to publish every one.

More 2023 World Book Day pictures, however, can be viewed by clicking here.

1. Spectacular duo

Sophia and Roman Howie as Alice and Iron Man.

Photo: Natalie Howie

2. Thumbs up

Lilly Ward dressed as Elmer the Elephant.

Photo: Rebecca Dundavan

3. Fantastic duo

Reuben and Dolcie Watts as BFG and Sophie.

Photo: Louise Watts

4. The Gruffalo

Charlie Brazell as Gruffalo.

Photo: Demi Thompson

