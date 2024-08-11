Just four of our fantastic photos from Saturday's Hartlepool Carnival parade day on the Headland.Just four of our fantastic photos from Saturday's Hartlepool Carnival parade day on the Headland.
37 more fantastic photos from Hartlepool Carnival parade day

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024, 10:54 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 19:08 GMT
We promised you more Hartlepool Carnival photographs and here they are.

Thanks to Ian and Bernadette Malcolmson for taking these fantastic pictures during Saturday’s parade day on the Headland.

Our earlier collection of parade photographs can be viewed here.

Ready to take photos at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

1. Camera ready

Ready to take photos at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Entertainment in The Squircle during the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

2. Parade day

Entertainment in The Squircle during the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Spectators enjoying the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. Parade day

Spectators enjoying the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

All smiles at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. All smiles

All smiles at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

