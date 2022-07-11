400 thank yous to the people who supported a fun day in memory of a popular Hartlepool man

And it goes out to the 400 people who came along to the St Cuthbert’s school field for five hours of activities in tribute to Danny Thorpe.

A five-a-side football tournament, bouncy castles, fun sumo wrestling, music and food stalls were just some of the attractions and Danny’s older sister, Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall, said the day had been a wonderful success.

She added: “We didn't expect as many people to participate.

"We are hoping to do it again next year but with possibly a bigger venue and a different activity or sport.

"We just want to thank everyone who helped out to make the day happen and everyone who supported the day by attending it.

"The attendance of 400 people was overwhelming. Everyone enjoyed themselves and the feedback from a lot of people was that it was a great day.”

Lily Cheney (left) sells a raffle ticket to Libby Raper during the fundraising day in memory of Danny Thorpe.

This year’s event raised money for the town’s Minds For Men cause, which helps people with mental health issues.

Kristina added: “We also achieved what we wanted which was getting awareness out there, remembering people and raising money.”

Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall, sister of Danny Thorpe, at the fundraising day in memory of her brother.

Fundraising totals are still being added and Kristina said: “It was fabulous considering it was our first time arranging something like this.”

Events held last year, including three charity nights at the town’s Ye Olde Durhams Club, raised more than £10,000.

Danny, who worked at Rafferty’s in Hartlepool, always loved football and had played for his St Cuthbert’s RC School and Hartlepool Town – even playing at Wembley in 2002.

Newcastle United always held a special place in his heart and he followed the club home and away.

One of the many football games played during the fundraising day.

Minds for Men and Wellness for Women are based at The Annexe, in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, and can be contacted by phone via 07479 934400.

For further information about both services, go online to www.mindsformen.co.uk/.

Dawn Morrison, mother of Danny Thorpe, photographed during the fundraising day.

Dakota Armstrong with her painted tiger face at the fundraising day.