48 more adorable Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail archives

After all these years, the Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is still a hit.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:38 BST

So here is another batch of retro photos for you from our 2004 competition.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged five months.

1. Carly Dobie

Aged five months. Photo: SH

Aged 22 months.

2. Jace Smith

Aged 22 months. Photo: SH

Aged seven months.

3. Robyn Griffiths

Aged seven months. Photo: SH

Aged 18 months.

4. William Callaghan

Aged 18 months. Photo: SH

