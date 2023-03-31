After all these years, the Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is still a hit.

So here is another batch of retro photos for you from our 2004 competition.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

1 . Carly Dobie Aged five months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Jace Smith Aged 22 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Robyn Griffiths Aged seven months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

4 . William Callaghan Aged 18 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales