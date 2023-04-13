News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
33 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
2 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
3 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
Do you recognise anyone you know?Do you recognise anyone you know?
Do you recognise anyone you know?

49 photos of your little ones taking part in Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition

The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Here is our latest batch of retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged one year.

1. Katie Bawn

Aged one year. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged nine months.

2. Ryan Conlon

Aged nine months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged four years.

3. Jaydon Raper

Aged four years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged two years.

4. Mathew Richardson

Aged two years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:Hartlepool MailYoungsters