49 photos of your little ones taking part in Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition
The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Here is our latest batch of retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.
Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.
