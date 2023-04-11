News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane with 29 MORE photos of Bonny Babies

Bonny Babies is back with even more photos. Do you recognise anyone?

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

Here is our latest batch of retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged three months.

1. Danielle Halse

Aged three months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged one month.

2. Hanna Rooney

Aged one month. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged eight months.

3. Byronie Stevenson

Aged eight months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged three years.

4. William Wrigley

Aged three years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
