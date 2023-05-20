News you can trust since 1877
Celebrating 50 years of Throston Primary School.
Celebrating 50 years of Throston Primary School.

50 pictures of Throston Primary School across the years on its 50th birthday

Throston Primary School has just turned 50 – and there are so many wonderful memories to look back on.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 20th May 2023, 11:22 BST

Throston Primary School was officially opened on May 18, 1973, by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Alderman Mrs. E. Sprintall.

From Nativity plays and World Book Day celebrations to tree plantings and football emotions, pupils and staff have created lots of special memories together over the years.

Take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below. For a report on the school’s 50th birthday celebrations, click here.

Throston Primary School pupils Charlie Hughes, George Todd and Maisie MacRae reading by torchlight, as part of an Eco day at the school.

1. Reading by torchlight in 2017

Throston Primary School pupils Charlie Hughes, George Todd and Maisie MacRae reading by torchlight, as part of an Eco day at the school. Photo: Tim Richardson

Throston Primary School new starters in December 2003.

2. Starting school in 2003

Throston Primary School new starters in December 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils at Throston Primary School support England during their game against Wales during the 2016 European Championships.

3. Football emotions

Pupils at Throston Primary School support England during their game against Wales during the 2016 European Championships. Photo: Frank Reid

Playing in the snow in 1993.

4. Snow days

Playing in the snow in 1993. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

