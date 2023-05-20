50 pictures of Throston Primary School across the years on its 50th birthday
Throston Primary School has just turned 50 – and there are so many wonderful memories to look back on.
Throston Primary School was officially opened on May 18, 1973, by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Alderman Mrs. E. Sprintall.
From Nativity plays and World Book Day celebrations to tree plantings and football emotions, pupils and staff have created lots of special memories together over the years.
Take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below. For a report on the school’s 50th birthday celebrations, click here.
