Seven places in Hartlepool where you can drop off donations for the people of Ukraine

Supplies have been pouring in after a number of donation drop-off points were set up at various spots in the town to help people fleeing Ukraine as well as those in the country.
On Monday, March 7, Hartlepool Borough Council announced the opening of five new collection points, joining already existing donation points set up by Orangebox Training Solutions, Something Positive Solutions, Hogg Global Logistics Limited and Hartlepower.
The council is appealing for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.
Are you also acting as a drop-off point? Email us at [email protected]