Seven places in Hartlepool where you can drop off donations for the people of Ukraine

Supplies have been pouring in after a number of donation drop-off points were set up at various spots in the town to help people fleeing Ukraine as well as those in the country.

On Monday, March 7, Hartlepool Borough Council announced the opening of five new collection points, joining already existing donation points set up by Orangebox Training Solutions, Something Positive Solutions, Hogg Global Logistics Limited and Hartlepower.

The council is appealing for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.

Are you also acting as a drop-off point? Email us at [email protected]

1. Community Hub Central, York Road Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Hogg Global Logistics, Hartlepower Energy Hub, Stranton Hogg Global Logistics, in Stranton, is accepting donations until March 14. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Seaton Carew Library, Station Lane, Seaton Carew DOnations can be dropped off at Seaton Carew Library on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am till noon. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Community Hub South, Wynyard Road Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am till noon. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales