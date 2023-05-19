Dimples Day Nursery, in Warrior Drive, was rated “good” in all areas following a visit by the education watchdog Ofsted in April.

This mark is the second highest of four grades and is the first report to be received by the nursery since opening in 2021.

Speaking about the nursery’s impact on its children, the report said: “The curriculum supports their interests and encourages them to develop new ones, across all areas of their learning.

Kelly Haigh (centre), with staff members at Dimples Day Nursery, in Warrior Drive, Hartlepool.

"Staff take time to support children’s independence through routines and play.”

Children at Dimples experience hands-on learning, where they are given the opportunity to visit the beach, shops, park and the local library to borrow and exchange books.

They are also encouraged to get involved with extra-curricular activities including music and dance.

Kelly Haigh, manager of Dimples Day Nursery, said: “We are really happy with the Ofsted report. It was a really positive day and a real celebration of what we do here.”

Dimples Day Nursery, in Warrior Drive, Hartlepool.

The report later stated: “Staff confidently use visual prompts and gestures, as well as spoken language, to communicate with children.

"They give children time to respond and check children's understanding.”

At Dimples, staff also “place an emphasis on mathematics,” where they are “trained to use a national programme to support children’s mathematical knowledge.”

Speaking about parents’ experiences of Dimples, the report said: “They value the information shared with them verbally and electronically. They say that they have a real understanding of what their child is doing.

"Parents comment that staff are welcoming and professional. They add that they feel 'privileged' for their children to attend the setting.”

Staff are also supported at Dimples and are provided with “regular guidance and coaching” as well as “peer observations and supervisions” to “raise the quality of staff’s interactions.”

Since its foundation in 2021, Dimples has supported children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), where they receive “high-quality care and education” and “make good progress” in their surroundings.