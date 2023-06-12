News you can trust since 1877
'Absolutely vital' £5.7m North Star Housing project to build dozens of new Hartlepool bungalows begins

A major investment by a housing association to boost the number of affordable homes for over-55s has been welcomed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer described two multi-million pound developments by North Star Housing as “absolutely vital”.

North Star is investing £3.2m in a new-build development of 17 bungalows, including two which are fully wheelchair accessible, in Tanfield Road, Hartlepool.

A further £2.5m is being invested in 12 bungalows, two of which are fully wheelchair compliant, in Wynyard Road.

Left to right, Emma Speight, North Star’s executive director of assets and growth, North Star chair Anna Urbanowicz and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer at the Tanfield Road site.Left to right, Emma Speight, North Star’s executive director of assets and growth, North Star chair Anna Urbanowicz and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer at the Tanfield Road site.
Left to right, Emma Speight, North Star's executive director of assets and growth, North Star chair Anna Urbanowicz and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer at the Tanfield Road site.
Officially launching the Tanfield Road site, Mrs Mortimer said: “I welcome any investment in Hartlepool but I particularly welcome investment that’s targeted in such a way, with affordable bungalows and disabled units being so important to the mix of housing available in the town.

“It’s great to be bringing a brownfield site back to use and recycling materials in such an effective way.

“North Star is a fabulous organisation. It could have easily gone for houses and more density on the site but has instead chosen bungalows that are meeting a particular need.”

North Star won a tender to buy the Tanfield Road site, which was previously a garden centre and cafe, from Hartlepool Borough Council in 2020.

A Homes England grant of £773,000 is supporting the redevelopment, which began in April, and is scheduled to be completed in May 2024.

All of the bungalows are two-bedroomed with private rear gardens and parking.

They will be allocated at an affordable rent of around £125 a week for people over 55.

North Star chair Anna Urbanowicz said: “We are delighted to see work underway on such an important development in partnership with other organisations, providing wheelchair-friendly, affordable housing for the over-55s. It’s a wonderful way to bring a brownfield site back to life, meeting an important need in the community.”

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I welcome the investment by North Star Housing which is great news for the town.

"When complete, the 29 bungalows at Tanfield Road and Wynyard Road will help to address a specific need for affordable, accessible homes for the over-55s.”

The Wynyard Road development, which has also attracted a £766,000 grant from Homes England, is due to be completed in April next year.

Related topics:Jill MortimerHartlepoolHousingMike YoungHartlepool Borough Council