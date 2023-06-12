'Absolutely vital' £5.7m North Star Housing project to build dozens of new Hartlepool bungalows begins
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer described two multi-million pound developments by North Star Housing as “absolutely vital”.
North Star is investing £3.2m in a new-build development of 17 bungalows, including two which are fully wheelchair accessible, in Tanfield Road, Hartlepool.
A further £2.5m is being invested in 12 bungalows, two of which are fully wheelchair compliant, in Wynyard Road.
Officially launching the Tanfield Road site, Mrs Mortimer said: “I welcome any investment in Hartlepool but I particularly welcome investment that’s targeted in such a way, with affordable bungalows and disabled units being so important to the mix of housing available in the town.
“It’s great to be bringing a brownfield site back to use and recycling materials in such an effective way.
“North Star is a fabulous organisation. It could have easily gone for houses and more density on the site but has instead chosen bungalows that are meeting a particular need.”
North Star won a tender to buy the Tanfield Road site, which was previously a garden centre and cafe, from Hartlepool Borough Council in 2020.
A Homes England grant of £773,000 is supporting the redevelopment, which began in April, and is scheduled to be completed in May 2024.
All of the bungalows are two-bedroomed with private rear gardens and parking.
They will be allocated at an affordable rent of around £125 a week for people over 55.
North Star chair Anna Urbanowicz said: “We are delighted to see work underway on such an important development in partnership with other organisations, providing wheelchair-friendly, affordable housing for the over-55s. It’s a wonderful way to bring a brownfield site back to life, meeting an important need in the community.”
Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I welcome the investment by North Star Housing which is great news for the town.
"When complete, the 29 bungalows at Tanfield Road and Wynyard Road will help to address a specific need for affordable, accessible homes for the over-55s.”
The Wynyard Road development, which has also attracted a £766,000 grant from Homes England, is due to be completed in April next year.