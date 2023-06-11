News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Plans unveiled to convert house in Hartlepool's Stockton Road into an eight-bed HMO

Plans have been lodged to convert a property in Hartlepool into a new eight-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) with a flat below.
By Nic Marko
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 147 Stockton Road into an eight-bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the application, the basement would also be converted into a one-bedroom flat.

147 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, could be converted into a HMO.147 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, could be converted into a HMO.
147 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, could be converted into a HMO.
Most Popular

Submitted by Navin Dang, proposals state the property has been used as a single dwelling “for some time” and the conversion would “improve” the building.

A planning statement in support of the application argues the development can help fill the “shortage of one bed affordable accommodation” in the area.

It said: “The current building is empty, the proposed use lifts the building into future viable use while providing an asset to the locality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We feel that the scheme is ideal for the location and the constraints of the building and surrounding buildings in this area.”

It adds the plans would have “no impact” on highway provision and safety in the area and not harm neighbouring properties.

Six of the rooms would feature ensuite bathrooms, with the remaining two having separate bathrooms.

The site would also have shared kitchen and living space at ground floor level.

Read More
New bid to transform another Hartlepool house into a HMO
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the basement flat would feature an open plan kitchen and living room with separate bedroom, bathroom and utility space.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals next month.

To comment on the application, visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0136.

Related topics:HMOHartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough Council