Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 147 Stockton Road into an eight-bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the application, the basement would also be converted into a one-bedroom flat.

147 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, could be converted into a HMO.

Submitted by Navin Dang, proposals state the property has been used as a single dwelling “for some time” and the conversion would “improve” the building.

A planning statement in support of the application argues the development can help fill the “shortage of one bed affordable accommodation” in the area.

It said: “The current building is empty, the proposed use lifts the building into future viable use while providing an asset to the locality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel that the scheme is ideal for the location and the constraints of the building and surrounding buildings in this area.”

It adds the plans would have “no impact” on highway provision and safety in the area and not harm neighbouring properties.

Six of the rooms would feature ensuite bathrooms, with the remaining two having separate bathrooms.

The site would also have shared kitchen and living space at ground floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the basement flat would feature an open plan kitchen and living room with separate bedroom, bathroom and utility space.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals next month.