Aldershot Town manager and ex-Hartlepool United promotion winner Tommy Widdrington is recovering after suffering two strokes

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 17:51 BST
Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tommy Widdrington is recovering at home after suffering two strokes.

The Aldershot Town manager, who helped Pools to promotion from the former Division Three in 2003 during a two-year spell with the club, is said to be making “very good progress” after spending nearly a week in hospital.

Newcastle-born Widdrington, 53, is also looking forward “to being back in the dugout when he’s deemed fit enough to do so”.

A statement published by the National League side on behalf of his family on December 6 read: “Tommy was taken to hospital late afternoon of last Wednesday (27th) after feeling unwell around 1pm that day whilst he was at home on his own.

Former Hartlepool United promotion hero Tommy Widdrington is recovering after suffering two strokes.

"He was admitted to Southend General Hospital in the early hours of Thursday (28th Nov) morning.

placeholder image
“Following extensive tests/scans it was confirmed he’d suffered two strokes. Over the following six days he was monitored and had further tests in line with the treatment of an ischaemic stroke.

“Being of good health prior to Wednesday, and historically in general, his response to this episode and the initial treatment has been very encouraging.

Tommy Widdrington scoring during a 4-0 win for Hartlepool United over Swansea City in February 2003.

"He has made very good progress and is feeling and looking a lot better already.

“He returned home late Tuesday afternoon to begin further rehabilitation. He is very appreciative of all the messages of encouragement he’s received from all corners of the football world.

"He also wants The Shots fans to know he has total faith in the staff and the players in his absence and looks forward to being back in the dugout when he’s deemed fit enough to do so.”

