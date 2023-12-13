Hartlepool’s hospice is organising its first charity golf day in partnership with Hartlepool Golf Club to raise vital funds for its services.

The 2024 Alice House Golf Day will take place at the Hartlepool Golf Club, in Hart Warren, on Friday, March 22, next year and will see 20 teams take part in the competition.

The day will begin with coffee and bacon sandwiches before a shotgun start, and will be followed by a two-course meal, prize giving, raffle and auction.

Julie Hildreth, Alice House’s fundraising senior manager, said: “It is great to be working with the club on a new event, which we are really excited about.

Looking forward to the Alice House Golf Day (left to right) Paul Fraser, Harrison Smith, Greg Hildreth, Julie Hildreth, and Mark Davies.

"We are hoping that this can be the start of an established event in the region’s golfing calendar and bring together local businesses to raise much needed funding for local patient care.

"Thanks to the club and everyone else who has supported this project so far – interest has already been very positive and we are hoping to launch our first event as a sell-out.”

Harrison Smith, a financial adviser at Emerald Associates, in Hartlepool, initially came up with the idea and will be supporting the event alongside Rephrase PR and Media Service’s Paul Fraser and Hartlepool Golf Club manager Mark Davies.

Harrison said: “This should be a fantastic occasion and hopefully the support is there for this to come back again and again.

"Alice House is an incredible organisation who needs as much support as they can get from the business community and the people of Hartlepool.

"I can’t wait for the event to come around and I’m excited at the prospect of seeing golfers head out on to the course and battle it out for the right to win the first Alice House Golf Day.”

During the competition there will be a range of prizes including one for the longest drive and nearest to the pin.

The hospice’s volunteer business ambassador, Simon Corbett, chief executive of Orangebox Training Solutions, will be the compere and auctioneer on the day.

Entering a team costs £240 and includes golf, breakfast and a two-course meal.