One Hartlepool employee is flourishing in her new role as a training provider after helping more people into employment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Imogen Oliphant, 27, joined training providers Orangebox Training Solutions, in Tranquility House, Hartlepool, in March as a learner engagement officer after successfully completing a level one course in customer service at the company.Imogen, a former student at English Martyrs and the Northern School of Art, now enrols people on pre-employment courses that lead to a guaranteed interview with a number of employers.

She said: “I genuinely enjoy being part of this team.

"It is also nice to know that what we do makes a huge difference, particularly in a town like Hartlepool because of the high unemployment that exists.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen Oliphant and Orangebox Training Solutions' recruitment and partnership manager, Ross Leighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just look at my situation, Orangebox helped me into work and now I’m doing the same to help others.

"The courses we offer provide good opportunities. In fact, 87 per cent of the people completing courses with us go straight into employment.”

Imogen has had a number of other jobs including as a teaching assistant and sales assistant that she did alongside her photography studies, but this seems to be one she is enjoying above all.

Ross Leighton, recruitment and partnership manager at Orangebox Training Solutions, said: “Imogen had no previous experience in the training industry and from day one she adapted, was comfortable on the phone and took everything in quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has gone from strength to strength and is willing to help anyone. She is now also mentoring new members of the team.

"Imogen’s progression fits in with the culture here and we have a track record of identifying individuals who are a good fit for Orangebox.

"We look for individuals who are hard-working and willing to help others.”

Simon Corbett, chief executive of Orangebox Training Solutions, said: “We help local residents, in a variety of locations, via the government’s adult education budget funding contracts, to gain employment which is life-changing for them.

"It is even better when you can do it with someone who is local to Orangebox.