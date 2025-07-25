The town’s hospice is looking for an assistant to support the team in the delivery of stock for its charity shops.

The role will involve helping with the collection and delivery of donated items, ensuring Alice House Hospice’s nine charity shops remain well-stocked and busy.

The hospice, in Wells Avenue, receives some funding from the government, but still needs to raise £6,500 a day to continue delivering its services.

Karen Witherley, retail senior manager at the hospice, said: “Our van assistants are invaluable.

Alice House is looking for an enthusiastic assistant to support the team in their hospice vans.

"They ensure that our shops are stocked and ready to serve, and their work directly supports the hospice’s work.”

She continued: “If the role is not filled, it places a significant strain on our team and we need to be fully staffed for our shops to succeed.”

For more information, contact Karen on [email protected] or call 01429 855555.

Application forms can also be submitted at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/volunteer-application-form/.

No driving is required for this role.