Brian Wilkins, 75, spends up to 12 hours a day walking around the streets of the town putting out food for birds.

He was recently issued with a Community Protection Warning by Hartlepool Borough Council saying what he was doing was detrimental to the quality of life of others due to the food attracting rats.

The council has since confirmed that there is an “ongoing investigation into this matter”.

Brian Wilkins with a handful of the feed he puts out for wild animals. Picture by FRANK REID

Every day Mr Wilkins says he buys and puts out 12 kilos of birdseed, 24 loaves of bread and 18 packets of biscuits.

The warning issued by the council stated his actions caused “detriment to the quality of life of others in the locality by persistently putting out bird feed and other food against advice, which is providing a food source for rats”.

Mr Wilkins has questioned the apparent broadness of the area referred to in the warning.

He said: “If the authority had said ‘we have had some complaints Mr Wilkins in a certain area, would you be considerate to avoid those areas’ I would have debated the issue.

"I say what about the hungry creatures? That’s what drives me on.

"It’s not a hobby, it’s a commitment.

"It’s a wondrous thing to see them get a bit of seed or a dry crust of bread.”

Addressing the claim he was helping rats, Mr Wilkins added: “I ban the word vermin because to me there’s no such thing as vermin.”

He suggested he was helping to “contain” them in certain areas and that they would simply congregate elsewhere in search of food.

"Birds are just the same as the rats,” he said. “They all need a food supply.

"When you stop feeding them outside it will drive creatures inside.”

Mr Wilkins said he has been in dialogue with the council through a friend to seek to come to an agreement over his activities.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Borough Council said: "We can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation into this matter.