The Alby Pattison Award was launched by the AdAstra Academy Trust in memory of Alby Pattison following his sudden death at the age of 64 in October 2022.

Mr Pattison, who was the founder of Hart Biologicals and a former trustee at the trust, was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis.

The Alby Pattison Award will be presented to a school within the trust that has excelled in the arts or sports, both of which were Mr Pattison’s passions.

Headteacher Charlotte Haylock, Max Wilkins and Nayab Kousar with the Alby Pattison Award.

The inaugural award was presented recently to Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Primary School.

Andy Brown, chief executive officer of the AdAstra Academy Trust, said: “Alby made a significant contribution to the business, education and sporting community across Teesside and the annual award is a great way to remember him.”

He added: “The arts and sport are two things that Alby cared about deeply so it is very fitting that the award reflects these key areas of the curriculum.”

Mr Pattison was awarded an MBE in 2018 for his services to international trade, the economy and charities and received the Hartlepool Business Leader of the Year Award in 2016.

The late Alby Pattison.

He was also presented with the Freedom of the Borough from Hartlepool Borough Council and won the Hartlepool Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Mr Pattison’s daughter, Lizzie, said: “‘We are incredibly honoured and proud that Alby is being remembered in this way.

"He was always incredibly passionate about both the arts and sports and was involved in both from being at school himself.

“From his own passion stemmed a belief that all children should have the opportunity to experience or be involved in the arts or sports themselves.”

As part of his commitment to helping young people, Mr Pattison served as a governor for Grange Primary School, Manor Community Academy and High Tunstall College of Science.

