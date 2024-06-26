Another Hartlepool United legend receives promotion medal 56 years late
Tony Bircumshaw, a Brian Clough and Peter Taylor signing, joined the club in the summer of 1966 and captured the hearts of Pools fans with his never say die attitude.
The long overdue medal idea was prompted by Hartlepool radio host Paul “Goffy” Gough ahead of his 60-year anniversary tribute event in the town recently for twice European Cup winning captain John McGovern.
McGovern had asked Goffy to organise his special 60-year celebration event, which included contributions from footballing legends such as Alan Shearer, Bryan Robson, Peter Reid and Graeme Souness.
Goffy, who also runs his Goffy Media business from Hartlepool, said: “John has been a friend of mine for many years and would always joke on to me about never receiving a medal back in 1968 for the heroic work in gaining promotion to the old third division for the very first time.
“He played alongside some great players including the likes of Tony Bircumshaw.
“I made sure that for John’s special anniversary night that we would present him with a medal to mark the magnificent history making achievement.
"Other players and their families were present that night so we surprised them all with medals to mark the outstanding history making feat of that very first promotion.
“The messages following John’s night were incredible and I knew immediately that I would then need to track down other members of the squad."
Goffy has now presented a medal to Tony in his native Mansfield.
Tony himself said: “I loved my time chatting to Goffy about my great times in Hartlepool. We had some very special times there and loved living in Fulwell Road, in Peterlee, for those five years.
"With our young family we made some wonderful friends both in Hartlepool and Peterlee in that period. Driving along the Coast Road to and from the ground to go to the’ Vic’ will always remain prominent in my mind. Such great times.
“I will be 80 in February and those five years at Hartlepool where I played over 150 games were some of the happiest days of my life."
Tony and wife Pauline also celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 27.