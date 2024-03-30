Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which was organised and hosted by former BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul Gough, was held at a packed Rovers Quoit Sport and Social Club, with many Poolies heading there in high spirits after watching their side pick up three points against Halifax.

McGovern first played for Hartlepools United, as the team were then called, 56 years ago and helped them win promotion to the Third Division, the club's first ever promotion, in 1968.

After moving to the area from his native Scotland when he was seven, McGovern captained both the rugby and cricket teams at Henry Smith's Grammar School and didn't start taking football seriously until he was 15.

John McGovern and fans at the tribute night at the Rovers Quoits Club.

From then, he enjoyed a meteoric rise under legendary duo Brian Clough and Peter Taylor, establishing himself as a regular in the team as an outside-right as Pools were promoted for the first time in the club's history.

When he was 18, he followed Clough and Taylor to Derby County, signing for £7,500.

His work rate and ability with both feet compelled Taylor to suggest he move into central midfield, where he helped his new team win the First Division title in 1972.

A much less successful spell at Leeds followed where he was ostracised following Clough's departure but the zenith of his career followed at Nottingham Forest, captaining the Miracle Men to back-to-back European Cups as well as another league title.

John McGovern (right) with Brian Clough, who managed him at Hartlepools and signed him for Derby, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Remarkably, McGovern, who was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2017, is one of just two Scotsmen to have won a European title but never received a full international call-up.

The night itself was emotional, at times poignant, and packed full of incredible tales from an all-conquering career that featured some of the most iconic names ever to have been involved in football.

Gough, known to most people as Goffy, had arranged for a number of McGovern's friends and former teammates to send in videos that featured throughout the evening, from Alan Goad and Tony Bircumshaw to Graeme Souness and John Carver.

McGovern regaled guests, as well as a number of close friends, family members and former players who were invited to attend, with stories that ranged from hilarious to heartwarming, including some memorable anecdotes about the inimitable Clough.

Goffy and John McGovern at the night.

And McGovern said he was delighted to be back where his footballing journey began, reflecting on a hugely successful four-year spell with Pools.

"I was 16 years of age when I first started playing for Hartlepool and then to go and win promotion for the first time in the club's history was a massive boost," he said.

"I was a late starter, I didn't play football until I was 11.

"After that, I just enjoyed it so much that I gave it the dedication that was required to make a success of it."

McGovern, who remains the youngest ever player to have played in all of the top four divisions of English football, was signed by Clough and Taylor for four different clubs and shared some incredible memories from his time with two of football's most recognisable characters.

He said: "They were inspirational at times.

"The reason that they brought success to clubs is that they were brilliant at different aspects of the game of football.

"Clough was a brilliant orator, he could talk the hind legs off a donkey.

"Peter Taylor was the recruitment officer, he just went out and signed all the players."

And despite going on to achieve success at the highest level of English football as well as on the European stage, McGovern admitted that he'll never forget his times as a fresh-faced teenager in Hartlepool.

"Sneaking through the Rink End at Hartlepool's ground to see a match was where it all started," he said.

McGovern is still heavily involved in the beautiful game and works as an ambassador for Nottingham Forest, who have slipped into the Premier League relegation zone following a four-point deduction for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the 74-year-old isn't giving up hope of seeing Nuno Espirito Santo's side pulling off a late escape.

He said: "We're down at the bottom of the league and it's going to be a struggle, but you have to maintain that belief that you're going to get out of it.