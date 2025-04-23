Apartment plans for out of town workers approved above Hartlepool pizza shop
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the first and second floors of 29-31 Park Road, which were previously used as commercial storage.
The application from Raheel Deen, from GND Properties, seeks to develop four serviced apartments providing “short term” accommodation for “contractors and professionals” coming to the area.
Initially it sought to deliver five apartments, before being amended to four including a kitchen area.
The ground floor is occupied by takeaway The Pizza Guys and this will remain unchanged.
Councillor Corinne Male, who represents the area on the council, objected to the plan raising concerns it offered “very undesirable living accommodation.”
However a report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it “acceptable.”
The accommodation will be accessed via a door to neighbouring 33 Park Road, which the applicant is “in the process of purchasing” ahead of “phase two” proposals for further accommodation.
