Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to provide four “good quality” serviced apartments above a takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the first and second floors of 29-31 Park Road, which were previously used as commercial storage.

The application from Raheel Deen, from GND Properties, seeks to develop four serviced apartments providing “short term” accommodation for “contractors and professionals” coming to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially it sought to deliver five apartments, before being amended to four including a kitchen area.

Four apartments aimed at contractors and professionals working in the area have been approved above Pizza Guys (centre) in Park Road, Hartlepool.

The ground floor is occupied by takeaway The Pizza Guys and this will remain unchanged.

Councillor Corinne Male, who represents the area on the council, objected to the plan raising concerns it offered “very undesirable living accommodation.”

However a report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it “acceptable.”

The accommodation will be accessed via a door to neighbouring 33 Park Road, which the applicant is “in the process of purchasing” ahead of “phase two” proposals for further accommodation.