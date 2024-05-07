Appeal to Hartlepool residents to support World Fairtrade Day on May 11

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool Fairtrade Town Steering Group, a group of dedicated volunteers supported by Hartlepool Borough Council, is calling on people to help food producers in developing countries by purchasing their products whenever they shop.

Ahead of World Fairtrade Day on Saturday, May 11, chair Martin Green said: “By promoting Fairtrade certified goods, we aim to raise awareness of the plight of food growers in some of the world’s poorest countries who are often exploited and badly paid. Buying Fairtrade products guarantees the growers of the goods a fair price.”

Hartlepool was the first town in the Tees Valley to achieve Fairtrade Town status back in 2005 and last year the steering group led a successful bid to have its status as a Fairtrade Town renewed.

From left, Hartlepool Fairtrade Steering Group members Keith Gorton, Chris Eddowes and Martin Green, who is holding their Fairtrade Town certificate.

Mr Green added: “The Covid pandemic and resulting lockdowns brought a halt to Fairtrade campaigning, and the situation was only made worse with the subsequent demise of Traidcraft plc, a UK-based seller of fairly-traded products, which went into administration last year.

“We were delighted to have our Fairtrade Town status re-confirmed and our link to the council via the Hartlepool Food Partnership has been key to that.

“However, this is just the start and we now need to reach out to all of those retailers, churches, schools and community groups within Hartlepool with an interest in Fairtrade to see how we may be able to support and assist them.

For more information email Martin Green at [email protected] or telephone (01429) 555600 to leave a message.