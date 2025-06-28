Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group chairman Mike Facchini.

Armed Forces Day celebrations were cancelled in Hartlepool less than two hours before they were due to start.

Organisers made the “disappointing” decision on safety grounds at 9am on Saturday owing to high winds.

They have apologised to people due to take part in the event and to spectators.

The celebrations were due to take place at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, at Hartlepool Marina, from 10.45am.

They were to feature display stands and activities from the town’s cadet units and veterans’ associations.

Mike Facchini, the chair of the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “It is unfortunate and we apologise but we had to do it on safety grounds because most of the exhibitors had gazebos.”

The event was due to include the presentation of a plaque to mark the twinning of Hartlepool with new frigate HMS Venturer.

This is now expected to take place at a later date.