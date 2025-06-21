A new twinning arrangement between Hartepool and the Royal Navy’s newest warship will be marked at this year’s Armed Forces Day event.

The town is officially affiliated to HMS Venturer, a new class of frigate which was launched last week on the River Forth in Scotland, that will patrol oceans around the world.

An officer from the ship will attend Hartlepool’s Armed Forces Day event at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Saturday, June 28, and be presented with a plaque on behalf of the town.

There will also be a variety of equipment displays and activities and detachments of Hartlepool’s cadets, reservists and veterans at the event celebrating our armed forces.

HMS Venturer, the Royal Navy's newest warship making its debut on the River Forth after four years of construction. Photo: Peter Devlin/Babcock International/PA Wire

Mike Facchini, chair of the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said it is some years since Hartlepool has had an affiliation with an active warship of the fleet.

He said: "It is very exciting that Hartlepool has been selected to be twinned with the lead ship of the new Inspiration class of advanced multi role frigates.

"The twinning reflects the long maritime traditions of the town and our close links with the Royal Navy.”

Last year's Hartlepool Armed Forces Day at the Heugh Battery Museum.

HMS Venturer will operate out of Portsmouth, and together with its four sister vessels, will conduct duties from thwarting drug smuggling activities and security operations to providing disaster relief.

Mr Faccini said while it will be sometime before the ship will be ready to visit Hartlepool, the officers and crew are keen to start building links with the community including activities with local schools and colleges.

Hartlepool’s Armed Forces Day starts from 10.45am and will include detachments from Hartlepool’s Reserve Army units, including 103 Field Squadron Royal Engineers and 8 Battalion the Rifles, with equipment displays and exhibits.

There will also be display stands and activities from the town’s cadet units and veterans associations.

Equipment displays and exhibits by Hartlepool Army Reserve detachments will be at this year's Armed Forces Day event at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Hartlepool Brass Band and Creative Minds CIC, a local charity provides opportunities to young people to develop their musical and creative talents.

Members of the public are welcome and it is free.