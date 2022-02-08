Arrest after man suffers head and facial injuries in alleged Hartlepool assault

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after the alleged incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after receiving a report that a 27-year-old man was assaulted in Hartlepool.

The alleged incident happened near the West End Social Club at around 8pm on January 29.

Cleveland Police have said that the victim was reportedly riding a bike near the club, before he was approached from behind by around four other men, causing him to fall and suffer head and facial injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police have asked anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them on non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

