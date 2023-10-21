Arrested man bailed following 'unexplained death' of woman in Hartlepool's Ivy Grove
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was arrested after a woman died after she was rushed from a property in Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, to the University Hospital of Hartlepool with “serious injuries”.
Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Officers investigating the unexplained death of a woman who sadly died following a reported incident at a property on Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, no longer remain at the scene.
“The incident occurred at 5.30pm on Thursday, 19th October.
“The man who was arrested has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.
“This incident is not being connected to any other and inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the woman’s death.”
The woman’s identity has still to be publicly disclosed.
The force had earlier said: “The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”