News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Arrested man bailed following 'unexplained death' of woman in Hartlepool's Ivy Grove

Police have provided an update on their investigations into the “unexplained death” of a woman.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Oct 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested after a woman died after she was rushed from a property in Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, to the University Hospital of Hartlepool with “serious injuries”.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Officers investigating the unexplained death of a woman who sadly died following a reported incident at a property on Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, no longer remain at the scene.

“The incident occurred at 5.30pm on Thursday, 19th October.

Police in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, on Friday morning after the "unexplained death" of a woman on Thursday.Police in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, on Friday morning after the "unexplained death" of a woman on Thursday.
Police in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, on Friday morning after the "unexplained death" of a woman on Thursday.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man who was arrested has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

“This incident is not being connected to any other and inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the woman’s death.”

The woman’s identity has still to be publicly disclosed.

The force had earlier said: “The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police