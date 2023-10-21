Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Officers investigating the unexplained death of a woman who sadly died following a reported incident at a property on Ivy Grove, in Hartlepool, no longer remain at the scene.

“The incident occurred at 5.30pm on Thursday, 19th October.

Police in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, on Friday morning after the "unexplained death" of a woman on Thursday.

“The man who was arrested has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

“This incident is not being connected to any other and inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the woman’s death.”

The woman’s identity has still to be publicly disclosed.

The force had earlier said: “The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”